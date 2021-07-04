Advertisement

Levy County Emergency officials prepare for Elsa

Elsa Remains a Tropical Storm as of 5 PM Advisory
Elsa Remains a Tropical Storm as of 5 PM Advisory
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Parts of North Central Florida fall within the cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Elsa including the coastal areas of Levy County.

The county’s Assistant Director of Emergency Management, David Beaton says preparation is key to being protected. Flooding from storm surges is a concern for Levy County’s coastal areas as Elsa approaches. Peaton says residents need to keep a close eye on the forecast.

“The storm is still too far out,” said Peaton. “We don’t know what the storm surge is going to do but we do know if you live on the coast that is a major hazard and it’s great to go ahead and get that preparedness done early. That way if you find out on Sunday or Monday or heck maybe even Tuesday that you may end up having storm surge flooding you’re already prepared.”

