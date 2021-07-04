Ocala CEP features an equine partner focusing on the environment
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With the amount of land the horse industry uses in Marion County, it has a significant impact on the environment. Our friends at Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership feature one of their equine partners that are making the environment a priority.
Some of the richest soils and aquifers in the world are found in the designated Farmland Preservation Area taking up a quarter of the county’s land.
Horse Farms Forever in Marion County has preservation of these lands at the forefront of their mission and boasts being a voice for the equine and environmental communities.
TRENDING STORY: Gainesville residents knock on doors to warn Pine Ridge residents of 30 day notices
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.