Ocala CEP features an equine partner focusing on the environment

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With the amount of land the horse industry uses in Marion County, it has a significant impact on the environment. Our friends at Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership feature one of their equine partners that are making the environment a priority.

Some of the richest soils and aquifers in the world are found in the designated Farmland Preservation Area taking up a quarter of the county’s land.

Horse Farms Forever in Marion County has preservation of these lands at the forefront of their mission and boasts being a voice for the equine and environmental communities.

