21st annual fireworks show brings a thousand residents out for red, white and blue lights

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 1,000 people were at the City of Alachua’s Fourth of July with a lot of open field and live music but residents said they’ve been waiting two years for the firework show.

The City of Alachua has been showing the biggest small-town firework show for 21 years and last year was the first they couldn’t hold the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for many Fourth of July looked different last year

“We did fireworks of our own. Just did our own thing,” Ben Chupp said.

Chupp and his family said it’s good to celebrate independence day with so many people.

“Since last year with COVID kind of shutting everything down, it’s nice to see people out here having fun again,” Chupp added. “We are very excited about it.”

Before the fireworks, crooked counsel performed live.

Ben Wood said this holiday is about knowing your history.

“For me, it’s a combination of love for your country and knowing where you came from and hope for the future of where we will go,” Wood said.

Messiah Cotch and her friends said it feels like they’ve been waiting for this forever.

“It was good to dress up and get out and show our spirit for July,” Cotch said. “Yea I’m happy”

Organizers with the City of Alachua said bringing the community together was the exact goal for the Independence Day celebration.

