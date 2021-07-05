Alachua neighbors upset over wedding venue being built on what they are calling “improperly zoned” farm land

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Alachua, Fla. (WCJB) - Several neighbors in Alachua are concerned about what they are calling “improperly zoned” land that is now being used as the site for a wedding venue and other events in their neighborhood.

The land on 7827 NW 170th Street in Alachua is over thirty acres, but there are few animals. Neighbors such ad Sandy Werner think that fact alone should be a reason why the land should not qualify for Agriculture tourism use.

“They have three ponies and one mini donkey which just graze on the property. The county tax assessor’s office also informed me that that’s all they needed. That’s not true to be agricultural tourism,” said Werner.

In Florida Statute 570.86 agri-tourism is defined as “Any agricultural related activity consistent with a bona fide farm or ranch or in a working forest which allows members of the general public to view or enjoy activities related to farming, ranching, historical, cultural or harvest-your-own attractions for recreational, entertainment or educational purposes.”

The property is now being marketed as Oak Lane Wedding Venue and Events on its official website. The point that Werner and others are making is that the business could be dodging taxes by being classified as agricultural land and among other things they worry about what higher traffic volume could bring to their neighborhood.

" Well, my first concern is that they’re not paying taxes on the property they’re paying for agricultural status which is a lower tax rate and they don’t qualify for that they’re doing a business over there. The neighborhood is primarily concerned with possibly the noise level, we won’t know until they have parties over there, what that’s going to be, and additional traffic on the dirt road 170th,” said Werner

Frank Kowalczyk, another concerned neighbor, also felt that drinking and driving could be another danger that comes with the venue. “Of course having a venue and having parties and hundreds of people or fifty people. We all have a tendency of possibly overindulging, so you have that situation there. This is a rural community, I moved here from Dade County, I’ve owned many homes in many places, I love this area and I moved here for the peace and tranquility,” said Kowalczyk.

We reached out to Oak Lane, but they have yet to respond to our emails and phone calls.

