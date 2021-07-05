Friends mourn the death of Ocala motorcyclist Chris Flatt

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Every day, an average of 28 people in the united states die in drunk driving- related crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A small memorial has been started on East Silver Springs Boulevard for Chris Flatt, who was killed last Friday in a motorcycle accident.

Flatt died at the scene. He was 43-years-old.

“I knew Chris from coming into Zone but I also knew him as someone in the community that did good for others. He was in recovery and had been sober for quite some time,” Ben Marciano, who knew Flatt, said.

From 1997 to 2015 Flatt was in and out of law enforcement custody.

“A lot of addicts, alcoholics, when you’re in that active addiction obviously up make some horrible mistakes but when he cleaned his life up, which he did, it completely transformed him,” Marciano said.

61-year old Shelley Diaz from Ocklawaha was arrested and is in the Marion County jail facing charges of DUI manslaughter.

She told police that she had consumed alcohol and a Xanax prescription before getting behind the wheel.

“Knowing Chris, he’s already forgiven the woman but he would want her to get help. The message that I want people to hear is if they’re struggling, get the help that you need. Turn your life around like Chris did,” he added.

Diaz’s bond is set for 30,000 dollars.

