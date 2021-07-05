Advertisement

Horse Capital TV details the life of a race horse in retirement

Horse Capital TV: Inside the horse capital of the world
Horse Capital TV: Inside the horse capital of the world
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horse racing is a huge industry in Marion County and across the world. This week’s Horse Capital TV is about racehorses who are learning other skills after retiring from the race track.

Thoroughbreads can participate in many equine disciplines after careers the race track, like western dressage.

Equine trainer and gold medalist Marsha Sapp believes giving thoroughbreads the makeover after racing is a noble job.

RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV highlights unique athletic equestrian sport

