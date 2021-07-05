Horse Capital TV details the life of a race horse in retirement

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horse racing is a huge industry in Marion County and across the world. This week’s Horse Capital TV is about racehorses who are learning other skills after retiring from the race track.

Thoroughbreads can participate in many equine disciplines after careers the race track, like western dressage.

Equine trainer and gold medalist Marsha Sapp believes giving thoroughbreads the makeover after racing is a noble job.

RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV highlights unique athletic equestrian sport

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.