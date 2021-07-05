Advertisement

Hurricane Preparations: ACE Hardware lists important items to pick up ahead of a storm

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As portions of North Central Florida start to feel the effects of tropical storm Elsa, Ace Hardware stores across the area are helping people prepare.

Generators, flashlights, and gas cans are some of the most common items picked up ahead of a storm, according to Trenton Store Manager Pat McHenry.

“Get the list, take a look, shop early,” said McHenry. “Get it done. If the power goes out, you’re not going to go buy gasoline and you’re not going to get propane because I can’t pump it.”

RELATED STORY: Elsa Approaching Cuba

He said this year it’s more important than ever to pick up your supplies early as he says the pandemic has disrupted the supply chain for many items. Other items in high demand include sandbags, tarps, batteries, and rain gear.

