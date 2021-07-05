Hurricane Preparations: ACE Hardware lists important items to pick up ahead of a storm

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As portions of North Central Florida start to feel the effects of tropical storm Elsa, Ace Hardware stores across the area are helping people prepare.

Generators, flashlights, and gas cans are some of the most common items picked up ahead of a storm, according to Trenton Store Manager Pat McHenry.

“Get the list, take a look, shop early,” said McHenry. “Get it done. If the power goes out, you’re not going to go buy gasoline and you’re not going to get propane because I can’t pump it.”

He said this year it’s more important than ever to pick up your supplies early as he says the pandemic has disrupted the supply chain for many items. Other items in high demand include sandbags, tarps, batteries, and rain gear.

