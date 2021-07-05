Advertisement

Man injured after deputy-involved shooting in Columbia County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - The FDLE is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left one person injured in Columbia County on Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies say around 10 a.m., they encountered an armed man walking on NE Thomas Camp Road near Greenfield.

They say he pointed the gun at himself and then fired at deputies. They returned fire, and the man ran into the woods.

SWAT teams were able to bring the man into custody and treat him for a gunshot wound before taking him to a hospital. At this time, his condition is unknown.

