NCFL fire rescue crews deployed to Surfside rescue effort return home for holiday

NCFL fire rescue crews return home
NCFL fire rescue crews return home(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WCJB) - Fire rescue crews from North Central Florida that traveled to south Florida for the rescue effort in Surfside returned home to spend Independence Day with their families.

Crews from Marion, Alachua and Gainesville fire rescue crews returned to their respective stations.

The crews left for Surfside on June 27th and worked twelve hour shifts searching through rubble and helping in the search for more than 100 missing residents of the collapsed building.

Gainesville Fire Rescue will give their eight fire fighters 96 hours off to recuperate and spend time with loved ones.

