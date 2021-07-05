NCFL fire rescue crews deployed to Surfside rescue effort return home for holiday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - Fire rescue crews from North Central Florida that traveled to south Florida for the rescue effort in Surfside returned home to spend Independence Day with their families.

Crews from Marion, Alachua and Gainesville fire rescue crews returned to their respective stations.

The crews left for Surfside on June 27th and worked twelve hour shifts searching through rubble and helping in the search for more than 100 missing residents of the collapsed building.

Gainesville Fire Rescue will give their eight fire fighters 96 hours off to recuperate and spend time with loved ones.

