Resident creates video, highlights African American veteran’s legacy in Alachua County at grave site

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day or Fourth of July roll around, Joe Hancock picks one veteran and takes his five and seven year old to find those who left a legacy in Alachua County.

“It’s a fun thing we do to learn about people in the community that contributed so much,” Hancock said.

So, he ran across the story of an African American Civil War Veteran and Florida legislator in the 1880′s, Sgt. Matthew Lewey, and thought that this story not only needed to be told but was also a teaching moment for his young kids.

He shared their search for Sgt. Lewey on YouTube.

“It says Lewey,” Hancock’s 7-year-old said in the video. “You found him!”

Lewey joined the Massachusetts 55th Regime as an African-American man in the Union Army and carried the flag that led troops to battle in the 1860s.

He later became a lawyer, served as a Florida House Representative for Alachua County and much more.

“The dedication and the determination and desire you have to get something done, you can make it happen,” Hancock said. “He owned his own newspaper in a time period when it was very difficult for african Americans to do these kinds of things. So, it’s inspiring.”

Hancock said Lewey was the mayor of Newnansville. It was located near the City of Alachua but is no longer around.

Hancock plans to reach out to Alachua City Commission to set a day to recognize sergeant Lewey’s legacy in schools.

“We need to have a Matthew Lewey day that our local schools learn about who he is and his story,” Hancock said.

Until then, he’s able to share this knowledge with his own kids to make sure they know where our country came from.

