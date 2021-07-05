Advertisement

Sandbags available around NCFL in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches, NCFL residents can pick up or fill sandbags in various locations around the area.

In Marion county, bags can be filled at Souls Harbor Church in Dunnellon and at the Martel Recycling Center in Ocala. In Alachua County, bags will be available at Wayside Park on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a limit of 10 bags per person.

Pre-filled bags will also be available at the Bradford County Public Works site in Starke. And in High Springs, bags are available at Memorial Park Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

