Dunnellon residents volunteering to prepare city for Elsa

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Dunnellon could be one of the first in North Central Florida to be hit by Elsa.

Volunteers around the city, including Mayor Bill White, are lining up to fill sandbags and make sure that people are prepared for the storm.

“It’s kind of like civic pride, civic duty. This is something for the betterment of the entire community. Dunnellon is in an area that has a lot of wetlands and the rivers. A lot of the homes that were built years ago weren’t built on high elevations so when you have these kind of weather conditions flooding for local residents can be an issue,” said White.

The sandbags are free to the public, but officials are asking that people only take up to 10 bags. Residents can find the sandbags at Souls Harbor Church on Ohio Street in Dunnellon.

