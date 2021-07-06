Advertisement

Emergency Shelter to open ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

Residents along the Gulf of Mexico in North Central Florida need to prepare for storm surges,...
Residents along the Gulf of Mexico in North Central Florida need to prepare for storm surges, and windy conditions as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the area.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Emergency Management officials are opening an emergency shelter for residents Tuesday afternoon, ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival.

The shelter is for the general population and will be located at Dixie County High School, 17924 SE Highway 19 in Cross City.

Residents in Dixie County who have questions about the storm can call the county’s information line at 352-498-1464.

RELATED STORY: Sandbag pickup locations across North Central Florida

Sandbags are available for Dixie County residents at the County Yard, located at 149 SE 309 St. in Cross City.

