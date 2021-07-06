Emergency Shelter to open ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Emergency Management officials are opening an emergency shelter for residents Tuesday afternoon, ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival.

The shelter is for the general population and will be located at Dixie County High School, 17924 SE Highway 19 in Cross City.

Residents in Dixie County who have questions about the storm can call the county’s information line at 352-498-1464.

Sandbags are available for Dixie County residents at the County Yard, located at 149 SE 309 St. in Cross City.

