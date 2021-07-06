Emergency shelters to open ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - Dixie County Emergency Management officials are opening an emergency shelter for residents Tuesday afternoon, ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival.

The shelter is for the general population and will be located at Dixie County High School, 17924 SE Highway 19 in Cross City.

Residents in Dixie County who have questions about the storm can call the county’s information line at 352-498-1464.

Sandbags are available for Dixie County residents at the County Yard, located at 149 SE 309 St. in Cross City.

Suwannee County will be opening three shelters throughout Suwannee County Tuesday at 5 p.m., if you feel the need to evacuate your residence. There are no mandatory evacuations.

The general population shelters are located at the following:

Suwannee Pineview Elementary School (pet friendly) - 1748 Ohio Ave S, Live Oak, FL 32064

Branford Elementary School - 26801 SR 247, Branford, FL 32008 Special Medical Needs (staffed by the Florida Department of Health):

Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School - 1419 Walker Ave SW, Live Oak, FL 32064

The general population shelters are should be considered shelters of last resort, meaning they will have limited comfort items. There will be no cots, or hot meals provided, however, MREs, snacks and water will be available. These shelters are meant to be a place to safely ride out the storm. Please bring any comfort items you need with you to the shelter.

If you have any questions, or concerns, please contact the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office - Emergency Management at 386-364-3405.

In Columbia County, three shelters will be open from 8 p.m. Tuesday evening until 6:00 pm Wednesday. Individuals with special needs will have power supply for medical devices. These shelters are SHELTER ONLY, as no food or beverages will be provided. Shelter locations are as follows:

Westside Community Center, 431 SW Birley Ave, Lake City, FL 32024

Ft. White Community Center, 17579 FL-47, Fort White, FL 32038

Winfield Community Center, 1324 NW Winfield St, Lake City, FL 32055

Columbia County will provide an update as new information becomes available.

In Bradford County, an emergency shelter will open up at 4 p.m. Tuesday evening at Starke Elementary School located at 1000 Weldon Street in Starke.

Pets and special needs will be accomodated. Pets must be in a crate with their own food and water supply.

Residents are encouraged to only use the shelter as a last resort and to bring any essential supplies if they feel the need to seek shelter.

