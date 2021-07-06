Advertisement

Hometown Hero: Jennifer Byrd creates TikTok community addressing mental health

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When scrolling through Jennifer Byrd’s TikTok page, you can find hundreds of videos featuring light-hearted jokes, inspirational messages, and mental health support.

“Because of what I’ve been through my whole life with mental health, I know what it feels like to feel like nobody is there for you,” said Byrd. “I get up and I make them get up too. If they’re in braces, if they’re in wheelchairs I make them get up. I know it’s hard but let’s go.”

A feeling she said she wants nobody else to experience. That’s why she created the Green Anchor Fam, an inclusive group welcoming any users looking for support and a positive community on social media.

“We’re about stopping the stigma, disability awareness, disabilities in the workplace,” added Byrd.

A community that has helped so many struggling, including Angela Harris. She said coming across Jennifer’s page saved her life when she was at her lowest.

“You feel like you have someplace to call home,” said Harris. “It’s important to me that somebody cares.”

Byrd takes it a step further by speaking with her followers individually and offering support and guidance. While she said she receives hundreds of messages from people thanking her for her help, she said it’s her followers that have saved her.

“I’m not the inspirational one. I’m not the motivational one. They are,” said Byrd. “I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing if it wasn’t for them. I know the pain they’re in and if I could take it for them I would.”

She said if you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, the Green Anchor Fam is always at your fingertips. Her username is jbyrd_337_greenanchorfam.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.

