The Lake City City Council meeting is postponed due to Tropical Storm Elsa

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council meeting to discuss voting on finalizing the firing of City Manager Joe Helfenberger is being moved to Monday, July 12.

The meeting was moved from Tuesday evening, July 6, to next week due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

RELATED STORY: Lake City City Council meets to discuss former HR manager’s premature termination

Last month, council members moved to terminate Joe Helfenberger and replace him with former HR Director Ami Fields.

Fields claimed Helfenberger wrongfully fired her.

RELATED STORY: Lake City Council fires city manager, replaces him with the HR manager he previously fired

When she went to ask for her job back she ended up taking his position in an unexpected turn of events.

