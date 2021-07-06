The Lake City City Council meeting is postponed due to Tropical Storm Elsa

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council meeting to discuss voting on finalizing the firing of City Manager Joe Helfenberger is being moved to Monday, July 12.

The meeting was moved from Tuesday evening, July 6, to next week due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

Last month, council members moved to terminate Joe Helfenberger and replace him with former HR Director Ami Fields.

Fields claimed Helfenberger wrongfully fired her.

When she went to ask for her job back she ended up taking his position in an unexpected turn of events.

