Lake City police are investigating a shooting that sent a 14-year-old to the hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting in Lake City put a 14-year-old in the hospital Friday night.

According to the Lake City Police, officers responded to calls of shots fired on Southeast Monroe Street.

While en route, they found a car fleeing the scene at high speed.

When they pulled the vehicle over, they found the 14-year-old with two gunshot wounds being taken to a local hospital.

EMS was called and continued taking them to the hospital.

Numerous AR-15 shell casings were found at the scene.

There are no suspects at this time.

