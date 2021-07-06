Lake City police are investigating a shooting that sent a 14-year-old to the hospital
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting in Lake City put a 14-year-old in the hospital Friday night.
According to the Lake City Police, officers responded to calls of shots fired on Southeast Monroe Street.
While en route, they found a car fleeing the scene at high speed.
TRENDING STORY: Emergency Shelter to open ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa
When they pulled the vehicle over, they found the 14-year-old with two gunshot wounds being taken to a local hospital.
EMS was called and continued taking them to the hospital.
Numerous AR-15 shell casings were found at the scene.
There are no suspects at this time.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.