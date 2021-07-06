Levy Co. EMS urging residents to be prepared and have a plan

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -As Elsa approaches, the Nature Coast is preparing for strong, damaging winds and heavy rainfall, and local officials are encouraging residents to stay informed.

Levy County Emergency Management (EMS) has increased its staff through the storm’s expected landfall. They say phone lines are open for any public comments or questions.

Assistant Director of Levy County EMS, David Peaton, said it’s common to see people disregard the storm’s effect on the area due to a forecast low category.

“I know you hear the words Tropical Storm and you want to let your guard down but please make sure you’re paying attention. Finish these preparedness activities before tonight. Monitor your local news and weather provider from the latest updated forecast and make sure you and your family are safe,” Peaton recommended.

Peaton also mentioned that downed trees and power lines are likely as the soil is highly saturated from the rainfall amounts this summer. He said this could be a concern for some if the outages are long-lasting.

“Power outages are very difficult for some people to deal with especially if you have a medical need or any other special need that needs electricity. Make sure you’re prepared now. If you don’t already have a plan get a plan for what you’re gonna do in the event of a long-term power outage,” Peaton said.

The National Hurricane Center said life-threatening storm surge, tornadoes, and localized flooding are the main concerns for North Central Florida.

Residents of Levy County can find information on their website, which can be found HERE.

