Levy County officials urge residents to make last-minute preparations for Tropical Storm Elsa

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents along the Gulf of Mexico in North Central Florida need to prepare for storm surges, and windy conditions as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the area. Emergency management officials across the region are urging everyone to prepare for possible power outages.

“Not too much has changed for our area,” explained Assistant Director of Levy County Emergency Management David Peaton. “We are looking at the wind timing maybe being a little bit earlier. We are looking at that later on Tuesday into the night Wednesday. The biggest thing we want people to do is to understand that they still got a little time. They need to make sure that they finish those preparations.”

He said it is not just those along the coast that need to be prepared.

“People in Cedar Key obviously need to worry about the storm surge and the wind. We need to remember, especially in a county like Levy County, we are very rural there is a lot of trees, there is a lot of vegetation,” explained Peaton.

He said this storm has the potential to produce tropical storm-force winds, which could lead to extended power outages, and there is also the potential for flooding.

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants people to know officials in the state are ready for Tropical Storm Elsa to strike.

“Every single model is in agreement that once it is in the gulf, there is going to be a movement back east. We obviously anticipate that will impact the state of Florida. We are ready for that,” said Gov. DeSantis.

Peaton wants people to know that it is important to connect with the emergency management office to stay updated as the storm inches closer. To find out more information about the Levy County Emergency Management Notification System, click here.

