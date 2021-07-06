Marion County officials urging residents to sign up for Alert Marion in preparation for Elsa

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are working to keep residents informed in the wake of Elsa’s path using a free service called Alert Marion.

Alerts are sent straight to phones via text, email, or call. Each notification directly applies to where people live.

While Elsa will mostly impact coastal regions, officials tell TV20 it’s beneficial for everyone to sign up.

“We can use it for weather emergencies or anything else that affects just your area,” said Sgt. Paul bloom, Public Relations Director for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“They worked hard on getting this here and implementing it and putting it into place, and it’s been working very well for us. And what’s more powerful than knowledge.”

