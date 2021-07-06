New robot technology can detect lung cancer at earlier stages

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a new robot that could change the future of detecting lung cancer, and there’s one in North Central Florida.

The new technology can biopsy lung nodules, potentially detecting cancer cells at a much earlier stage than past technology could. The new procedure that comes with this robot, is less invasive and much quicker than procedures using older technology.

Dr. Michael Jantz at the North Florida Regional Medical Center is one of the few doctors using this robot.

He said in the past, it could take anywhere from 3 to 6 months to find whether or not a patient’s lung nodules were cancerous.

“This now allows us to answer that question for them right away, which just gives them tremendous peace of mind and takes away that huge anxiety of the wait,” said Dr. Jantz, an interventional pulmonologist.

He said the robot itself isn’t the only thing that makes this procedure so efficient.

“We have what’s called a cytotechnologist in the room. That means that once we obtain the biopsy we’re able to look at slides in the room, and to know ‘are we going to get diagnostic tissue or not?’ right at that time. If not, then I can make adjustments in my technique with the robot.”

Jantz said the new technology cuts the time of the procedure nearly in half. It also decreases the patient’s change of lung collapse.

He said this robot only detects nodules in the lungs, but the company is working to make similar robots that can detect nodules in the kidneys and the bladder.

