Ocala attorney has law license suspended

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More consequences have been announced for an Ocala attorney who pleaded no contest to a number of charges related to a series of bizarre incidents a year ago.

Damien Aranguren broke into several vehicles, including an RV, and tried to drive off in them last June. Investigators say he also walked into a stranger’s house, sat down, and used their laptop.

The Florida Bar has now announced his law license will be suspended for 18 months and then will be on probation for another year.

TRENDING STORY: Man injured after deputy-involved shooting in Columbia County

