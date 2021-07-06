Ocala attorney has law license suspended

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More consequences have been announced for an Ocala attorney who pleaded no contest to a number of charges related to a series of bizarre incidents a year ago.

Damien Aranguren broke into several vehicles, including an RV, and tried to drive off in them last June. Investigators say he also walked into a stranger’s house, sat down, and used their laptop.

The Florida Bar has now announced his law license will be suspended for 18 months and then will be on probation for another year.

