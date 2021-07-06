Pandemic causes Marion County summer school attendance to double, experts encourage summer reading

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Marion County typically 2,000 to 3,000 students are enrolled in summer school, but this year roughly 7,000 children are taking summer school classes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Marion County School District opened up summer classes to all students instead of the invitation only basis they usually follow.

Director of Public Relations for the district, Kevin Christian believed parents enrolled their kids not only to bridge a learning gap, but also reintroduce them to social settings.

“Students need to brush up on their learning and parents are recognizing that but I also believe that parents are wanting their children in that normal school room environment as much as possible, given what we’ve been through this past year and a half,” Christian said.

Trending story: Elsa Almost A Hurricane

Even if your child isn’t currently enrolled in summer school, The owner of PC Virtual Tutoring said just 20 minutes of reading a day can vastly improve your child’s performance throughout the school year.

Patrice Crooms has taught and worked in the school system for years and founded PC Virtual Tutoring last year.

She said students who participate in summer learning perform roughly 40 percent higher on standardized tests than kids who don’t read.

“By the time students hit fifth grade, they are about two levels behind in reading if they’re not engaging over those summers from kindergarten into fourth grade,” Crooms said. “Engaging and staying in those books is super critical to the well being of students and their educational goal.”

She said summer reading can improve vocabulary, comprehension and more.

Trending story: Sandbag pickup locations across North Central Florida

“Like Personal empathy and just helping you escape to a place sometimes that you aren’t able to visit or to go to so learning over the summer is super critical to not suffer from what we call the summer slide, where there’s no engagement with the books over the two month summer break,” Crooms explained

PC Virtual Learning is accepting applications for summer b learning sessions until Friday Jul. 9.

To apply click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.