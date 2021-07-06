Sandbag pickup locations across North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida has experienced plenty of rain ahead of tropical storm Elsa. In preparation for possible heavy rainfall, sandbags are being offered across our area.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wayside Park in Gainesville, Alachua County residents can stop by and pick up sandbags.

There is a limit of 10 bags per person. To control traffic and expedite the pick-up process, residents wishing to pick up sandbags can access the pick-up site via County Road 237 and Eastbound Northwest 126th Ave.

Tropical Storm Elsa Update #3 Weather Update and Sandbag Availability Tropical Storm Elsa is currently located just... Posted by Alachua County on Monday, July 5, 2021

In High Springs, Sandbags are also available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park. This self-service station is limiting bags to 10 per household.

Sandbags available today & tomorrow 8AM-8PM @ Memorial Park, 17380 NW US Hwy 441, High Springs. This is a self-serve location. No staff will be available to fill or load. Please be courteous of your neighbors.

*Limit 10 bags per household.*

HSPD will be increasing patrol pic.twitter.com/sWOuZLOHJQ — High SpringsFD (@HighSpringsFD) July 5, 2021

In Bradford County, you can fill up your sandbags at two different locations.

Bradford County Fire Rescue Station 40 at 21412 NW SR 16 Starke, Florida

Bradford County Fire Rescue Station 90 at 13641 SW CR 227 Starke, Florida

Dixie County residents can find sand on county yard on Southeast 33rd avenue and Southeast 309th street this morning.

