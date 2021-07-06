Advertisement

Shelter open at Dixie County High School for those looking to keep safe during Tropical Storm Elsa

By Camron Lunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A shelter is now open in Cross City for those in Dixie County who are looking to wait out Tropical Storm Elsa.

The shelter is located at Dixie County High School at 17924 SE US Hwy 19 in Cross City. It is just a few blocks from the county’s emergency management operations system.

Dixie EMS learned on Tuesday that TS Elsa will be making landfall sometime during the morning on Wednesday. That advice was much later than the midnight time the state gave them the day before. Even though the tim that the storm will move through the county was moved back, the service still decided to open up the shelter at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mandy Lemmermen, The public information officer for Dixie EMS says that they worry about power outages during the storm.

The biggest thing is we are expecting power outages. We are already really saturated in our county. So, have a plan of always having a flashlight with plenty of batteries food and non perishable items and bottles water for at least 72-hours,” said Lemmermen.

The shelter is being ran by the American Red Cross, they are providing cots, but people still need to provide their own bedding and clothes.

The county also worries of potential hurricane force winds and three-to-five foot storm surge hitting the more low lying areas on the coast such as Steinhatchee, Suwannee and Horseshoe Beach. A voluntary evacuation order has also been put on those coastal communities. To view other shelter location in North Central Florida visit this link.

