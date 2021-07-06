Advertisement

Storm-related closures in North Central Florida

Residents along the Gulf of Mexico in North Central Florida need to prepare for storm surges,...
Residents along the Gulf of Mexico in North Central Florida need to prepare for storm surges, and windy conditions as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the area.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WCJB) - A list of businesses or locations that are reportedly closing due to Tropical Storm Elsa is as follows:

  • University of Florida - The University of Florida will cancel classes and cease all non-essential campus operations Wednesday, July 7. During this time, all special events have also been canceled. UF will resume normal operations Thursday, July 8.
  • Santa Fe College - Santa Fe College will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. Any classes that begin after 6 p.m. this evening are canceled. The college will remain closed Wednesday, July 7, for the entire day.
  • Alachua County Public Schools - Summer school activities, along with free meal distribution, will be canceled on Wednesday, July 7.
  • Alachua County Supervisor of Elections - will be closed Wednesday, July 7
  • Marion County Public Schools - Summer school activities for Marion County Public Schools on Wednesday, July 7, are canceled.
  • Cedar Key City Hall and Office of Water and Sewer - closing at 2 p.m. Tuesday
  • Levy County Tax Collector - canceled all driving tests for Wednesday
  • Cedar Key Airport - closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 12 p.m. Wednesday
  • Devils Hammock - gates will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen Thursday at 8 a.m.
  • Levy County Transit - buses will not run on Wednesday
  • Marion Senior Services (including Marion Transit) - temporarily cease all normal operations (such as home-delivered meals and transportation appointments) for the day of Wednesday, July 7.

ELSA COVERAGE: Sandbag pickup locations across North Central Florida

