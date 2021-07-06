Storm-related closures in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - A list of businesses or locations that are reportedly closing due to Tropical Storm Elsa is as follows:

University of Florida - The University of Florida will cancel classes and cease all non-essential campus operations Wednesday, July 7. During this time, all special events have also been canceled. UF will resume normal operations Thursday, July 8.

Santa Fe College - Santa Fe College will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. Any classes that begin after 6 p.m. this evening are canceled. The college will remain closed Wednesday, July 7, for the entire day.

Alachua County Public Schools - Summer school activities, along with free meal distribution, will be canceled on Wednesday, July 7.

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections - will be closed Wednesday, July 7

Marion County Public Schools - Summer school activities for Marion County Public Schools on Wednesday, July 7, are canceled.

Cedar Key City Hall and Office of Water and Sewer - closing at 2 p.m. Tuesday

Levy County Tax Collector - canceled all driving tests for Wednesday

Cedar Key Airport - closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 12 p.m. Wednesday

Devils Hammock - gates will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen Thursday at 8 a.m.

Levy County Transit - buses will not run on Wednesday

Marion Senior Services (including Marion Transit) - temporarily cease all normal operations (such as home-delivered meals and transportation appointments) for the day of Wednesday, July 7.

ELSA COVERAGE: Sandbag pickup locations across North Central Florida

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.