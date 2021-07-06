Advertisement

Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Clearly not wanting to be outdone by a weekend of fireworks on earth, NASA scientists say the sun fired off its biggest solar flare in years, just ahead of the holiday.

The moment was captured in multiple wavelengths by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory and was classified as an X-class eruption, the most powerful type of solar flare.

It was immediately compared to the last major eruption, a gargantuan X8.2 event captured in 2017.

Although this recent X1.5 flare wasn’t as large, it still left its mark.

According to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, the flare resulted in a blast of X-rays that hit the atmosphere, causing a radio blackout over the Atlantic Ocean and coastal regions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville residents knock on doors to warn Pine Ridge residents of 30 day notices
Gainesville residents knock on doors to warn Pine Ridge residents of 30 day notices
A look at the building that neighbors are saying will be a wedding venue
Alachua neighbors upset over wedding venue being built on what they are calling “improperly zoned” farm land
WCJB Tropical Update
Elsa Moving Through SE Gulf
A small memorial has been started on East Silver Springs Boulevard for Chris Flatt, who was...
Friends mourn the death of Ocala motorcyclist Chris Flatt
damien aranguren
Ocala attorney has law license suspended

Latest News

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., recently floated an enormous $6...
In hunt for infrastructure deal, every Dem has leverage
The Lake City City Council meeting is postponed due to Tropical Storm Elsa
The Lake City City Council meeting is postponed due to Tropical Storm Elsa
The Lake City City Council meeting is postponed due to Tropical Storm Elsa
The Lake City City Council meeting is postponed due to Tropical Storm Elsa
LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID progress, vaccination program
Lake City police are investigating a shooting that sent a 14-year-old to the hospital
Lake City police are investigating a shooting that sent a 14-year-old to the hospital