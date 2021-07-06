Advertisement

Train crashes into vehicle in Bradford County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews are on the scene after a train crashed into a vehicle in Bradford County Monday night.

It happened at the Epperson Street Crossing in Starke. At this time the train is stopped, blocking several crossings.

TV20 is working to learn if anyone is injured.

