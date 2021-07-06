Train crashes into vehicle in Bradford County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews are on the scene after a train crashed into a vehicle in Bradford County Monday night.

It happened at the Epperson Street Crossing in Starke. At this time the train is stopped, blocking several crossings.

TV20 is working to learn if anyone is injured.

