Alachua County Commission denies special permit request for solar farm near Archer

Residents testify against solar facility at commission meeting(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Archer, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Commissioners sealed the fate of a proposed solar facility near the city of Archer.

At Tuesday night’s hearing, commissioners voted three to two to deny a special exception for the Sand Bluff Solar Farm. Commissioners Ken Cornell and Mary Alford voted in dissent.

During public comment, many speakers pointed out that the area is a historic rural black community. They also took issue with the fact that power from the facility would be used by GRU which does not service archer.

