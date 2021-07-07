Alachua County Commission denies special permit request for solar farm near Archer

Archer, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Commissioners sealed the fate of a proposed solar facility near the city of Archer.

At Tuesday night’s hearing, commissioners voted three to two to deny a special exception for the Sand Bluff Solar Farm. Commissioners Ken Cornell and Mary Alford voted in dissent.

During public comment, many speakers pointed out that the area is a historic rural black community. They also took issue with the fact that power from the facility would be used by GRU which does not service archer.

