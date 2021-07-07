Advertisement

An inside look at Marion County’s Emergency Operations Center

Deputy Quinn Samson helping answer calls to the citizen information line.
By Julia Laude
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In a crisis, one place in Marion County is tasked with the sole purpose of keeping people safe.

 “Whenever we have a storm or any kind of big emergency here in Marion County, all of the decision makers and folks that are going to help are right here beside each other,” MCSO Public Relations Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom said while showing us inside the Emergency Operations Center.  

There’s enough room for law enforcement, fire crews, financial experts, county and city leaders, and many more.

  Also on this side of MCSO’s headquarters are volunteers with the citizens information line.

  “Trash pick up happens to be the number one request so far. A lot of people are just wondering what’s open, government facilities and courts, and things like that,” Deputy Quinn Samson said as he was helping to answer calls to the citizens information hotline.  

There is also a press room where officials or media outlets can get out information online or on air.  

The center is a hurricane rated building with beds for officials and volunteers to be ready at a moments notice.

