Cedar Key felt the brunt of Elsa early Wednesday morning

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dangerous wind gusts left downed tree limbs and debris scattered around Cedar Key.

Street signs were twisting, palm trees were swaying, and power lines wavered as strong rain bands battered the Nature Coast.

Most of the damage occurred early Wednesday morning around 5 AM.

Related Story: Conditions in Levy County slowly improving

The biggest risks with Tropical Storm Elsa was a tornado threat, localized flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts.

As of this report, no injuries or fatalities were reported regarding the storm.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.