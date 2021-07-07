Advertisement

Cedar Key felt the brunt of Elsa early Wednesday morning

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dangerous wind gusts left downed tree limbs and debris scattered around Cedar Key.

Street signs were twisting, palm trees were swaying, and power lines wavered as strong rain bands battered the Nature Coast.

Most of the damage occurred early Wednesday morning around 5 AM.

Related Story: Conditions in Levy County slowly improving

The biggest risks with Tropical Storm Elsa was a tornado threat, localized flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts.

As of this report, no injuries or fatalities were reported regarding the storm.

