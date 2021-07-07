Cedar Key residents worry about possible damages caused by Elsa

Cedar Key, Fla. (WCJB) - Ahead of Elsa, residents on the North Central Florida coastline expressed concerns about the damage Elsa may cause to their properties.

RELATED STORY: STORM CENTRAL: Elsa now a hurricane, NCFL prepares for storm

Tuesday night, people were seen out and about riding golf carts in Cedar Key checking out the calm before the storm. For Frank McDermott, flooding is his biggest concern.

“I feel okay,” said McDermott. “We are going to be pretty secure. I think our building will withstand the wind. The main thing we are worried about is flooding for the vehicles and some of the lower-lying properties here.”

RELATED STORY: Flooding concerns along the Santa Fe ahead of Elsa

Realtor Nickie Rucker expected the older buildings on the island to withstand strong gusts from the storm but was less sure about new homes.

“The buildings that are here that are the old buildings the wood in them are like petrified,” said Rucker. “The wood in them has been here for years. Like 150 years. The homes that were on the water like 50 to 70 years ago to escape the water in the tide when the tide was coming up we went to the old homes that were like 100 to 150 years old. Those are our safe homes, those are the homes that we retreat to.”

The storm is expected to impact Cedar Key on Wednesday in the early morning hours.

RELATED STORY: Elsa Now a Hurricane

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.