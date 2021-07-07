Advertisement

Columbia County neighborhood left without power following possible tornado

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - People living on State Road 47 in Columbia County are convinced their neighborhood was hit by a tornado spawned by Elsa.

Cameron Robertson lives on State Road 47. She didn’t hear anything overnight but when she woke up Wednesday morning she could feel her house shaking.

“The first sign of the tornado was definitely the sound,” said Robertson. “You could hear the whistle of it and it was just scary.”

Robertson said her brother-in-law opened the door to see what looked like a tornado right over their house. The winds were so strong she worried her air conditioning unit would get ripped out of her home.

“We’re actually keeping all of the kids in the pantry away from the windows and stuff because that was the first thing we were worried about was all the kids in the house.”

An official with Columbia County emergency management said rainfall is his biggest worry. He said the county has gotten a large amount of rain in the past month before the storm hit.

“We haven’t had a whole lot of structure damage calls come into our 911 center or to my office so we’re doing well there but again we’re still early on,” said Morgan. “We’re getting right into the meat of when our area will see these impacts from Elsa so we’ll be watching this the next several hours to see what’s happening.”

