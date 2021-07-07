Advertisement

Conditions in Levy County slowly improving

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) -Heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts continue for the Nature Coast as Elsa continues to exit the area by Wednesday afternoon.

TV20′s Nicolette Zangara was reporting from Cedar Key to comment on the conditions from this morning.

Related Story: Cedar Key residents worry about possible damages caused by Elsa

“Conditions have not improved very much. The wind and the rain is still coming in very strong, and as you can see, some of the trees are blowing in the wind. We’ve seen some debris and downed trees and tree branches that have been blocking some of the roadways here in Cedar Key. Which is going to be a concern through the afternoon. Another concern is the high tide that’s moving in, bringing in some of that storm surge as well. The waves coming in are just crashing along the shore which will remain a concern through the early afternoon as well,” Zangara explained.

Conditions are forecast to improve through the afternoon. It’s recommended to stay up to date on the latest forecast as Elsa continues to head north.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville residents knock on doors to warn Pine Ridge residents of 30 day notices
Gainesville residents knock on doors to warn Pine Ridge residents of 30 day notices
WCJB Tropical Update
Elsa Makes Landfall in Taylor County
WCJB WEATHER
STORM CENTRAL: Elsa has made landfall, moving through NCFL
A look at the building that neighbors are saying will be a wedding venue
Alachua neighbors upset over wedding venue being built on what they are calling “improperly zoned” farm land
Residents along the Gulf of Mexico in North Central Florida need to prepare for storm surges,...
Storm-related closures in North Central Florida

Latest News

WCJB Tropical Update
Elsa Makes Landfall in Taylor County
Cedar Key felt the brunt of Elsa early Wednesday morning
Cedar Key felt the brunt of Elsa early Wednesday morning
Damages found across Cedar Key: Officials urge residents to stay inside
Damages found across Cedar Key: Officials urge residents to stay inside
Conditions in Levy County slowly improving
Conditions in Levy County slowly improving - clipped version