Conditions in Levy County slowly improving

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) -Heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts continue for the Nature Coast as Elsa continues to exit the area by Wednesday afternoon.

TV20′s Nicolette Zangara was reporting from Cedar Key to comment on the conditions from this morning.

“Conditions have not improved very much. The wind and the rain is still coming in very strong, and as you can see, some of the trees are blowing in the wind. We’ve seen some debris and downed trees and tree branches that have been blocking some of the roadways here in Cedar Key. Which is going to be a concern through the afternoon. Another concern is the high tide that’s moving in, bringing in some of that storm surge as well. The waves coming in are just crashing along the shore which will remain a concern through the early afternoon as well,” Zangara explained.

Conditions are forecast to improve through the afternoon. It’s recommended to stay up to date on the latest forecast as Elsa continues to head north.

