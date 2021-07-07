Advertisement

Damages found across Cedar Key: Officials urge residents to stay inside

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The strongest conditions hitting Cedar Key included heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts. Cedar Key Chief of Police, Virgil Sandlin, is urging people to stay inside for the rest of the day, even as conditions improve.

RELATED STORY: STORM CENTRAL: Elsa has made landfall, moving through NCFL

“Worry about your property. Don’t worry about the rest of the island,” said Sandlin. “We have a lot of debris and palm frons and such around so give us a chance to get it cleaned up and watch for live wires.”

Cedar Key resident Donna Smith said she’s more concerned with flooding than she is with the wind and rain.

“Over the years there’s been some bad rain gusts with the hurricanes. My grandma remembers when she was little a hurricane coming in and tidal waves coming in and people in treetops,” said Smith.

Some damages found while driving around the island range from down trees to smaller items of debris like palm frons in the roadways.

