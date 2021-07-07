Dunnellon sees flooding, downed trees during Elsa

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in one of Marion County’s most western city’s were bracing for elsa’s arrival, but officials said things turned out better than expected.

Dunnellon police said they had some flooding in the low laying areas.

In Dunnellon, officials say they've seen some flooding in lower laying areas. The water has brought out some of the wildlife.

There also was a downed tree blocking the road in the same area as the flooding, but when our cameras arrived the limbs were already cut up and out of the way.

“This particular hurricane, tropical storm, hurricane, back to tropical storm, it was not very predictable, so it had us all very concerned. With the aid of the council, and the aid of Public Works, we were able to take care of all the problems that did arise quickly,” Dunnellon Police chief Mike McQuaig said.

They have reported the flooding to emergency management so in the future, better drainage systems can be put into place.

