Family’s home damaged after tree fell on roof, power lines down with it

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A family in Ocala is cleaning up the mess after a tree crashed into their home, taking down power lines with it.

Despite how “mild” weather conditions may seem, the potential for disaster during a storm is still there. At 9:15 a.m.... Posted by Ocala Fire Rescue on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

At 9:15 this morning, Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to the home on Northeast 20th street.

We spoke with Bernard Tyler who told us he was watching tv when the tree snapped.

“I was watching tv in my house and I heard a snap and then the lights went out. I came out of the door and saw the tree that fell,” Tyler said.

Tyler showed us around the property. His step-son and family lives in the home.

“Oh yeah. They were emotional and everything, but they have calmed down some. Scary though. That’s scary that the tree fell in the center of the house,” he added.

Ocala Electric Utility also responded to clean up the debris and fix the power lines.

Nobody was injured in this accident.

We are covering #TropicalStormElsa all day on @WCJB20. Police officials in Dunnellon say they have a down tree limb and a flooded road. Check out the video for what we’re seeing in Ocala. @OEUinfo #Elsa pic.twitter.com/tr4nuXymD9 — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) July 7, 2021

