Gainesville police are looking for a suspected bank robber

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are trying to track down a suspected bank robber who was wearing a hawaiian shirt.

Officers say this man entered the PNC Bank on Newberry road around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, he told the teller he had a bomb and demanded all the 100 and 50 dollar bills they had. He then ran from the bank, and at this time he has not been found.

