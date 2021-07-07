Advertisement

Hundreds of Duke Energy utility trucks are coming to North Central Florida to repair any damage hurricane Elsa may cause

250 trucks from the Carolinas are being staged in The Villages, they are ready to roll out...
250 trucks from the Carolinas are being staged in The Villages, they are ready to roll out early Wednesday morning.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of utility line trucks from across the country are coming to North Central Florida to repair any damage done to the electric grid by hurricane Elsa.

Currently 250 trucks from the Carolinas are being staged in The Villages, they are ready to roll out early Wednesday morning. Another 250 trucks are on their way from the midwest to assist in the repair efforts.

