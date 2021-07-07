Hundreds of Duke Energy utility trucks are coming to North Central Florida to repair any damage hurricane Elsa may cause

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of utility line trucks from across the country are coming to North Central Florida to repair any damage done to the electric grid by hurricane Elsa.

Currently 250 trucks from the Carolinas are being staged in The Villages, they are ready to roll out early Wednesday morning. Another 250 trucks are on their way from the midwest to assist in the repair efforts.

