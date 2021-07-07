Advertisement

Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack

A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman...
A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman killing more than two dozen people at a Texas church in 2017.
By PAUL J. WEBER
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman killing more than two dozen people at a Texas church in 2017.

U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio ruled Wednesday that the Air Force was “60% responsible” for the attack at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs because it failed to submit Devin Kelley’s criminal history into a database, which should have prevented the gunman from purchasing the weapon used in the attack.

Kelley had served nearly five years in the Air Force before being discharged in 2014 for bad conduct.

Authorities put the official death toll of the church shooting at 26 because one of the 25 people killed was pregnant.

The attack remains the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville residents knock on doors to warn Pine Ridge residents of 30 day notices
Gainesville residents knock on doors to warn Pine Ridge residents of 30 day notices
Elsa getting closer to landfall, likely as a tropical storm.
Elsa Makes Landfall in Taylor County
WCJB WEATHER
STORM CENTRAL: Elsa has made landfall, moving through NCFL
A look at the building that neighbors are saying will be a wedding venue
Alachua neighbors upset over wedding venue being built on what they are calling “improperly zoned” farm land
Residents along the Gulf of Mexico in North Central Florida need to prepare for storm surges,...
Storm-related closures in North Central Florida

Latest News

WCJB Tropical Update
Elsa Makes Landfall in Taylor County
A funeral was held for Hunter Brittain, an Arkansas teen killed by a deputy.
Al Sharpton eulogizes Arkansas teen shot by deputy
WCJB Tropical Update
WCJB Tropical Update
A crash claimed the life of an innocent bystander early Tuesday in Minneapolis.
Teen who recorded Floyd’s death loses uncle in police crash