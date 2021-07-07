Levy County EMS say flooding, power outages were primary issues due to Elsa

LEVY CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County was the first part of North Central Florida to be impacted by Elsa early Wednesday morning. EMS workers there are now out of the office after operating most of the night but will be back in at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

EMS staff say they feel the storm was handled pretty well. There was some flooding in the coastal areas of the county around Cedar Key, and the median sea level was at around 5 feet which is what was expected and forecast for this storm.

Shelters accommodated fewer than 10 people Tuesday night, so it seems that most of the county waited this Elsa out at home.

“We do have some power outages and all that and trees down. We just got done with our high tide for the day and we had some storm surge but we made out pretty good with that,” said John MacDonald, the Levy County EMS Director.

MacDonald also said that he spoke to utilities and he hopes to have power restored in most of the county by the end of Thursday.

