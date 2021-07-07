Advertisement

Mom finds drugs in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal

FILE PHOTO - The golden arches of McDonalds.
FILE PHOTO - The golden arches of McDonalds.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (Gray News) - Police in Maine have charged two people after a mother found drugs used to treat an opioid disorder in her son’s Happy Meal box.

Shirlee Marchesseault told WGME that she found the medication, which was identified as Suboxone, while looking for her 11-year-old son’s toy in the McDonald’s meal.

“My blood was boiling,” Marchesseault said. “I didn’t even know what to do at that point, so I called the police.”

Auburn Police Department said in a Facebook post that their investigation found that while an employee was preparing meals, the Suboxone fell into the Happy Meal box when the employee bent over to grab something on the counter.

“The employee had no knowledge that the prescription was missing from the shirt until later in the shift, when the incident was brought to the store’s attention,” police said.

According to police, the employee responsible for dropping the medication into the Happy Meal box obtained it illegally from another employee.

The two people accused are expected to appear in court Nov. 3.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville residents knock on doors to warn Pine Ridge residents of 30 day notices
Gainesville residents knock on doors to warn Pine Ridge residents of 30 day notices
WCJB Tropical Update
Elsa Weakening As It Moves Inland
WCJB WEATHER
STORM CENTRAL: Elsa has made landfall, moving through NCFL
A look at the building that neighbors are saying will be a wedding venue
Alachua neighbors upset over wedding venue being built on what they are calling “improperly zoned” farm land
Residents along the Gulf of Mexico in North Central Florida need to prepare for storm surges,...
Storm-related closures in North Central Florida

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa soaks Florida, Georgia; at least 1 dead
Family’s home damaged after tree fell on roof, power lines down with it
Family’s home damaged after tree fell on roof, power lines down with it
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas GOP begins hurried second try at thwarted voting laws
A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman...
Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack