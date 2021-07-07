Ocala city council asks why fire chief was fired, council president says nothing sited is a fireable offense

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a fiery discussion at Tuesday night’s Ocala City Council meeting.

It was just about split in the number of people who spoke in favor of both the former fire chief and City Manager Sandra Wilson.

Alexander was fired by the city manager’s office on June 25th.

The termination letter stated he actively tried to undermine the city council and city manager, which was brought to Wilson’s attention by two business leaders.

It is unclear if the business leaders are Angie Lewis and Ken Ausley, but they sent an email to Wilson shortly after learning of Alexander’s firing writing, “We were shocked and dismayed at the announcement of the firing of Chief Alexander.” (City of Ocala)

They met with Wilson on June 22nd and explained in their email that they did not say that the fire chief was involved in this in any way.

City officials have not responded to whether there was an investigation conducted into the accusations.

“You took an exemplarily employee and threw as much stuff at the wall to see if it would stick and frankly it’s all weak,” Council President Justin Grabelle said during the meeting.

Grabelle, Councilman Matt Wardell and Mayor Kent Guinn have seen no evidence that Alexander was undermining city leaders.

“What I was wanting to hear was evidence of why he was fired, we never heard that,” Guinn said.

Another complaint in the termination letter was Alexander pressured employees to increase United Way donations.

“People said they felt uncomfortable being asked that, and we haven’t heard from these people come and say they were being made uncomfortable by him asking that,” Guinn added.

Towards the end of the discussion, things got heated.

“There is nothing in there that is a fireable offense, especially not a rumor, so with that I make a motion that we terminate the contract of Sandra Wilson,” Grabelle said.

President Pro-Tem Brent Malever was not happy at that suggestion and in the end, the motion was not approved.

Wilson did not speak during the discussion.

Speaking with Mayor Guinn after the discussion, he said a potential solution would be to have the fire chief answer to him, similar to the police chief.

“I think that would have to be something in the charter. I will mention it to Council President Grabelle when I go back. If there’s time enough to get it on the ballot that could be done. We could call an emergency meeting, we could hear it and draft it, and do it,” Guinn said.

Of course, this conversation is far from over. There will be at least two new council members in Sept. after the city’s election. Gabrelle and Wardell are stepping down. Musleh’s and Malever’s seats are up. They are both seeking re-election.

