Preparations carry Cedar Key residents through Elsa

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some streets were closed and tree limbs were down in Cedar Key following Elsa, but full preparations helped residents see the storm through.

One resident, Michael Bobbitt, has owned property in Cedar Key for more than 20 years and opened his land up for residents who needed to move their boats and cars to higher ground.

“There’s sort of an excitement in the community and sense of community in the air that’s intoxicating. Even though the broad of the storm has passed, some of the heavy stuff is still here for us. We gotta make sure everyone has what they need and everyone’s out of harm’s way,” said Bobbitt.

At the end of the day, residents say they’re just happy that everyone was able to stay safe during this storm.

