Rising water levels at Santa Fe River raises flood concerns

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -Flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa’s rain is a concern for more than just coastal counties. The National Weather center shows the Santa Fe River near Fort White is in the minor flood stage at 23 feet with projections reaching nearly 28 feet by Monday.

“In certain areas, it could be but again because of how wet it is it could be a factor and in particular down along the river areas,” said Columbia County Director of Emergency Management, Shayne Morgan. “Those areas are extremely wet and the rivers are higher than they have been so that’s also something we have to keep an eye on.”

This is what the flooding is like in a neighborhood in Fort White near the Santa Fe River. The residents tell me they’re no stranger to wet and flooded roads. We’ll hear from a Santa Fe river resident at 6. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/T2zpaqipwc — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) July 7, 2021

Although, residents know best when it comes to the rising water levels off of the Santa Fe River near Fort White. For 36 years, George Lomax has lived in the area and he says this year is the first time he’s noticed the river at a high level before a storm.

“Well it’s not much of a concern it’s just a lot of work it’s worth it to live,” said Lomax. “Because I’ve been through it before. I know what has to be moved. I always tell myself I shouldn’t have put that there because having to pick it back up again. It’s worth it. It’s worth it to live I mean look at this place.”

Lomax said his house stands at about 29 feet in relation to the water levels. While Lomax said he can handle the river rising, flooded roads are still something to look out for in the area.

Power lines are down and some residents in Fort White are without power due to #Elsa. Residents say a tornado just passed through the area. @jordynmarkhoff @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/68CqJv1oF8 — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) July 7, 2021

