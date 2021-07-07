Advertisement

STORM CENTRAL: Elsa now a hurricane, NCFL prepares for storm

WCJB WEATHER
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Elsa approaches North Central Florida, TV20 will have up to the minute updates on the storm’s path and how things are looking on the ground.

Latest weather update

July 6, 8:24 p.m.

NCFL Prepares for Elsa

Elsa prep underway in northern Florida’s gulf coastal communities

Shelter open at Dixie County High School for those looking to keep safe during Tropical Storm Elsa

Officials: Storm lashing Florida strengthens into hurricane

Marion County officials urging residents to sign up for Alert Marion in preparation for Elsa

Dunnellon residents volunteering to prepare city for Elsa

Flooding concerns along the Santa Fe ahead of Elsa

