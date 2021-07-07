STORM CENTRAL: Elsa now a hurricane, NCFL prepares for storm
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Elsa approaches North Central Florida, TV20 will have up to the minute updates on the storm’s path and how things are looking on the ground.
- Storm-related closures in North Central Florida
- Sandbag pickup locations across North Central Florida
- Emergency shelters to open ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa
Latest weather update
July 6, 8:24 p.m.
NCFL Prepares for Elsa
Elsa prep underway in northern Florida’s gulf coastal communities
Shelter open at Dixie County High School for those looking to keep safe during Tropical Storm Elsa
Officials: Storm lashing Florida strengthens into hurricane
Officials: Storm lashing Florida strengthens into hurricane
Marion County officials urging residents to sign up for Alert Marion in preparation for Elsa
Dunnellon residents volunteering to prepare city for Elsa
Flooding concerns along the Santa Fe ahead of Elsa
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.