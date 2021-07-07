Tee Time Week Five: Hole of the Week, No. 8 at Mark Bostic GC

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week five of Tee Time brings us to the end of our lessons with the pros, and the beginning of our Hole of the Week showcase.

Kicking off the second part of our summer series is the beautiful, Mark Bostic golf course in Gainesville. It’s the home course for the Florida Gators men’s and women’s golf team and also the signature par 3 8th hole.

Club Profession Scott Hampton gives us the insight on what makes this challenging hole so fun. It’s no more than a short-iron for most amateurs, but is all carry over water to a green that slopes back to front.

Club selection is vital to hit the green. If you don’t hit it far enough, your ball with land in the water. If you go over the green you risk facing a quick and difficult chip to the pin.

The Bostic clubhouse in the distance can be seen during certain times of the year, and the hole’s elevated tee box allows you to get a nice bird’s eye view of the course.

We hope you enjoy this preview of one of North Central Florida’s premier golf courses.

Mark Bostic is located at 2800 SW 2nd Avenue, Gainesville, Fl 32607

To book a round or a lesson at Mark Bostic call 352-375-4866

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.