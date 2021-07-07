Advertisement

Wildlife Wednesday: scallops in Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Due to a thriving seagrass ecology, it is easy to find scallops to observe and eat along the coasts of Florida.

In this week’s Wildlife Wednesday, our friends at the Florida Museum of Natural History tell us about the scallop population in Florida.

RELATED STORY: Wildlife Wednesday: Leopard Lacewing Butterfly

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville residents knock on doors to warn Pine Ridge residents of 30 day notices
Gainesville residents knock on doors to warn Pine Ridge residents of 30 day notices
WCJB Tropical Update
Elsa Downgraded to Tropical Storm
A look at the building that neighbors are saying will be a wedding venue
Alachua neighbors upset over wedding venue being built on what they are calling “improperly zoned” farm land
WCJB WEATHER
STORM CENTRAL: Multiple power outages reported as Elsa approaches NCFL
damien aranguren
Ocala attorney has law license suspended

Latest News

Weather Update 6:46 a.m.
Weather update 6:46 a.m.
Weather Update 6:13 a.m.
Weather Update 6:13 a.m.
WCJB Tropical Update
Elsa Downgraded to Tropical Storm
WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
WCJB Tropical Update