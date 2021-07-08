Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCJB WEATHER
STORM CENTRAL: Elsa has made landfall, moving through NCFL
WCJB Tropical Update
Elsa Weakening As It Moves Inland
Cedar Key before Elsa makes landfall
Cedar Key residents worry about possible damages caused by Elsa
Florida family physicians are worried the new Parents Bill of Rights signed into law by the...
Doctors fear criminal penalties under new Florida Parents Bill of Rights
Road closures: parts of NCFL underwater following Elsa
Road Closures: Parts of NCFL underwater following Elsa

Latest News

A.C.S.B. approves name change for local elementary school
Springs County initiative gaining interest in Alachua County
NCF World War II hero laid to rest
Scalloping season kicks off in Dixie County
Dragonfly Graphics company hands out free Black Lives Matter shirts