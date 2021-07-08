6-year-old murder cold case solved in Lake City

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY Fla. (WCJB) - A 6-year-old murder cold case has been solved according to Lake City police.

Printiss Donaldson, 32, is charged with the murder. In august of 2015, officers found the body of Kherah Asia Norman on Church Street.

Since then, more than two dozen witnesses were interviewed, ultimately connecting Donaldson to the murder.

