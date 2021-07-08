Advertisement

6-year-old murder cold case solved in Lake City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAKE CITY Fla. (WCJB) - A 6-year-old murder cold case has been solved according to Lake City police.

Printiss Donaldson, 32, is charged with the murder. In august of 2015, officers found the body of Kherah Asia Norman on Church Street.

Since then, more than two dozen witnesses were interviewed, ultimately connecting Donaldson to the murder.

